Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 7,130 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 101,857.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Domo were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $84.46 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 2.83.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.