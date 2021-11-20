Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 106,727.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 582,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultra Clean by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $1,291,245. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

