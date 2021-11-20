Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 114,316.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Innospec were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Innospec by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Innospec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.56 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.