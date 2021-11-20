MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

