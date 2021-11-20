Michael T. Speetzen Sells 24,500 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

