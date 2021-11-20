Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $82.68. 2,568,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.98%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.