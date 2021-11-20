Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.68. 2,568,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 75.98%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.74.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

