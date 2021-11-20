Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSVB remained flat at $$15.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

