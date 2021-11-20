Millennium Management LLC Buys 39,373 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 699,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMACU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,952,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $20,441,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of LMACU stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

