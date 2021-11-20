Millennium Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of Axcelis Technologies worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $316,226.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,593 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACLS opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

