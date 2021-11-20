Millennium Management LLC Sells 44,267 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,267 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,986,000 after acquiring an additional 210,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

