Millennium Management LLC Sells 91,186 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,166,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,489,429 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.85 and a 1 year high of $165.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.