Milton H. Werner Buys 23,589 Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) Stock

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) CEO Milton H. Werner acquired 23,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,470.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IKT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 88,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,383. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $47.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 335.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

