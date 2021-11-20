Minter Network Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and $12,667.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00214672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00075297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00072570 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,055,003,750 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,794,183 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

