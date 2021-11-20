Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.67% from the stock’s current price.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

