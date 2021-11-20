Mirrored Amazon Price Up 2.9% This Week (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,745.50 or 0.06460054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and $27,260.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Amazon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00091531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.23 or 0.07292645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.69 or 1.00085015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 5,288 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Amazon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Amazon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.