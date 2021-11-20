Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $404.63 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $404.63 or 0.00686438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $23.49 million and approximately $11,601.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00077136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00090701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.39 or 0.07344566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,920.78 or 0.99955774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 58,056 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

