MonetaryUnit Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $4,287.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 238,760,477 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

