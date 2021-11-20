Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

