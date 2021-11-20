Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

MONY traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 208 ($2.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

