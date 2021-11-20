Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 415.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,833,000 after buying an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $570.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.55 and a twelve month high of $576.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total transaction of $1,110,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,292 shares of company stock worth $27,795,786 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

