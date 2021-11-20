Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $21.94

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $21.30. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

