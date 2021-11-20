Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 48,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 64,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $3,725,926.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741 over the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEG opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

