Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $709,492 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $387.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.