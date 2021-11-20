Moody’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,570 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 886% compared to the average daily volume of 362 call options.

MCO traded down $7.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.42. 672,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $709,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

