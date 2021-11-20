Morgan Stanley Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $405.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $410.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

