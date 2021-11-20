Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ANF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.