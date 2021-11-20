Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

NGVT opened at $78.83 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.