Morgan Stanley Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Darling Ingredients worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

