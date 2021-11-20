Morgan Stanley Purchases 6,585 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $742.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.89. AMERCO has a one year low of $399.80 and a one year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.