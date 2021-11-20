Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Morphic Ethical Equities Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Company Profile

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic Ethical Equities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.