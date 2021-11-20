Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.60 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 0.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $3,331,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $675.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

