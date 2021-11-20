Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 37,584 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,279. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

