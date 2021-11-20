Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,436 shares of company stock worth $989,896. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

