National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

