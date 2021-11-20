National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 330 ($4.31).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LON:NEX traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.98). 3,264,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.39. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

