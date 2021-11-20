National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,993,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

