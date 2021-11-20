National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 30th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 134.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

