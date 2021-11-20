National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.
Several research firms have commented on EYE. Bank of America cut National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.56.
NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 604,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. National Vision has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
