National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

Several research firms have commented on EYE. Bank of America cut National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 604,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. National Vision has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

