Natural Alternatives International (NAII) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ: NAII) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Natural Alternatives International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million $10.77 million 7.38 Natural Alternatives International Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.73

Natural Alternatives International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Natural Alternatives International. Natural Alternatives International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International Competitors 228 617 584 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 41.50%. Given Natural Alternatives International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Alternatives International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Natural Alternatives International Competitors -164.96% -53.18% -11.27%

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

