Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.43. 105,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,668. The company has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Natus Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 32.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

