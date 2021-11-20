Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.22. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

Specifically, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 11,709 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 100,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,277 shares of company stock worth $724,479 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $10,068,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $2,701,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $20,200,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

