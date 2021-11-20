Navcoin Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $31.50 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003487 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014785 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,224,627 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

