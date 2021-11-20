Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $150.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,729,000 after acquiring an additional 572,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after acquiring an additional 346,942 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

