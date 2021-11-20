Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $38,070.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.
Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.