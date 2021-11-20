Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $38,070.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

