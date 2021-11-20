Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer Purchases 104,520 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 104,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher G.B. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 3,514 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $19,959.52.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $284.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,737,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,055,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

