Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of UEPS opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 104,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $587,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.