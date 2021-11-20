Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag Sells 2,472 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $678.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.84 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.