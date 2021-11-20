New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 14th total of 101,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBR opened at $3.08 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.