New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

